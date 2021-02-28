FORDSVILLE — Roy H. Monroe, 51, of Fordsville, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Durrance; and a stepbrother, Michael Durrance.
Survivors include his father, James Durrance of Fordsville; a sister, Marilyn (Carl) Hilt of Fordsville; stepbrothers Russell (Stephanie) Durrance of Providence and Jamie (Julie) Durrance of Australia; and nephews James, Chris and Zach Hilt and Nichalas and Colten Durrance.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Providence Baptist Church in Fordsville with burial to follow in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
