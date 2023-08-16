HAWESVILLE — Roy Irvin Stephens, 86, of Hawesville, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Heartford House. Irvin was born April 24, 1937, to the late Jack and Jessie Stephens. He was a member of Pellville Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 57 years. He retired from W.R. Grace in Owensboro but continued to farm for several years after retirement. He won state and national awards for his sorghum and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others interested in farming. Irvin could usually be found outside enjoying God’s creation, farming, hunting, fishing, or tinkering on his latest project.
In addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Stephens.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Cleo Hale Stephens; son, Fred (Kandi) Stephens; daughter, Denise (Gary) Hayden; five grandchildren, Justin (Victoria) Hayden, Libby Hayden, Lindsey (Jonathan) McElroy, Lauren (John) Best, and Joshua (Jaime) Stephens; eight great-grandchildren, Macauley, Caroline, and Logan McElroy, Samuel, Benjamin, and Harper Best, Grace Hayden, and Olivia Stephens, who will soon be joined by Ellen Marie; sisters, Jacqueline Stephens and Kaye (Carroll) Quisenberry; along with many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Pellville Baptist Church. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, gifts to honor Irvin may be made to the Pellville Cemetery or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
