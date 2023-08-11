Roy James Philpot Jr., 52, left this world Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, surrounded by and in the arms of his loving family, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Roy was born to the late Roy James Philpot, Sr. and Mary Ethel Roach-Philpot Feb. 23, 1971, in Louisville. Roy was of Christian faith and read the Bible often. He had a degree in small engines and culinary arts, but his true passion was for cooking for the people in his life. He had a big heart and would help anyone in need if he could. He was friendly and liked to talk. Roy will be dearly missed by many people.
Survivors include his children, Brandon Smiley, Latosha (Nikki) Whitler, and Kendra Hart; brothers, twins, Ronald J. Philpot and Roger W. Roach-Philpot, Robert D. Philpot, Randy Taylor, and Johnny Hinchley; sisters, Renee J. Wedding, Adean (Deana) Richards, Lisa Lanham Baxley, Sherry Rogge, Jeanie Sebens, and Tammi Johnson; along with several grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family for expenses in care of Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented