Roy Junior Miller, 72, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Roy was the son of Archie and Emily Miller and was born on May 17, 1947, in Ohio County. Over the years, he worked for several coal companies. Roy was a Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed stock car racing and driving down by the river.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Miller; a brother, Archie Ray; and two sisters, Sarah Geary and Elizabeth Miller.
Roy is survived by two brothers, James Miller of Dundee and Willard Miller of Centertown; three sisters, Irene Faye Brumly, Nancy Metcalf and Betty Roach all of Owensboro; along with several nieces and nephews; and three stepgrandchildren.
Visitation will be at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Beaver Dam Nursing Home, along with Owensboro ICU nurse, Patrick, and the 8th-floor nursing staff.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Beaver Dam Nursing Home, along with Owensboro ICU nurse, Patrick, and the 8th-floor nursing staff.
