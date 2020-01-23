Roy L. Estes Jr., 46, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born June 14, 1973, in Daviess County to Vickie Poole Mireles and the late Roy L. Estes Sr., Roy attended Owensboro High School and worked in maintenance at Popular Grove Apartments, but his favorite job was at Pizza Hut. While never married, Roy had many relatives and loved to cook and have neighborhood get-togethers. He enjoyed playing poker, video games and Mexican food (only from Mi Ranchito’s). His favorite thing was movie night with his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father in 2003, Mr. Estes also was preceded in death by his sister, Tula Jane Estes, in 1993; maternal grandparents, James and Annie Poole; and paternal grandparents, Albert and Pearl Estes.
Survivors include his mother, Vickie Mireles; sister Angela Mireles (Dionicio); brothers Josh Estes (Tammy), Kenny Estes (Maicie) and Truman Estes (Rebecca), all of Owensboro; 27 nieces and nephews; two great-nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
Services for Roy Estes will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. There will be a private burial at a later date at Iron Ore Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedicts, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roy Estes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
