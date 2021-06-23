Roy Lee “Buster” Brown, 50, of Owensboro, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born March 29, 1971, to the late N.R. Brown and Sally Underwood Brown. Buster was a co-owner of United Auto Glass. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, UK basketball and traveling. Above all, his wife and children meant more to him than anything else.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years and high school sweetheart, Tammy Dycus Brown; two daughters, Taylor Brown and Hadley Brown, all of Owensboro; sisters Sandy Tucker (Steven) and Tamara Brown, both of Livermore, and Donna Cunningham (Paul) of Owensboro; numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
