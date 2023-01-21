HAWESVILLE — Roy Lee Ogle, 75, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home. Roy was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Coy and Mary Agnes Kelly Ogle. He grew up working in the family business, Ogle’s Market. He graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1965 and attended Brescia College for two years before returning to help run Ogle’s Market for the next 27 years. He briefly worked for Cambron Chevrolet after spending several years at Tri Star Construction, and he finished his working career at Aldridge and Aldridge Accounting.
Roy Lee was mayor of Hawesville from 1977 until 1981, a council member for two terms from 1973 to 1977, a member of the Hawesville Fire Department from 1965 to 1977, and he reached the position of Fire Chief during that time.
He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. His passions were UK basketball, Hornet athletics, horse racing, and playing cards. He spent countless hours working on projects and attending to his garden. His true love was cheering on Brody’s theatrical plays, Garrett’s wrestling matches, Ryan’s basketball and baseball games, Lettie’s volleyball games, and seeing Libby’s next artistic creation.
Roy was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jonathan Kyle Ogle and Parker Kelly Ogle; a brother, William “Pat” Ogle; two sisters-in-law, Joann Ogle and Donna Ogle; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Edna Rice.
Roy Lee is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle Rice Ogle; three sons, John Kelly Ogle, Billy (Lori) Ogle, and Joe (Alex) Ogle; five grandchildren, Brody Ogle, Garrett Ogle, Ryan Ogle, Lettie Ogle, and Libby Sharpe; two great-grandsons, Grayson Ogle and Kayson Evans; two brothers, Robert K. Ogle and Mike (Shelia) Ogle; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hawesville. Roy’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 7 p.m., with the rosary being said at 5 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
The family requests donations to be made to Western Kentucky Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for Roy Lee’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
