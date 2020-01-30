HAWESVILLE — Roy Lee Wheatley, 73, of Hawesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Breckinridge County on March 11, 1946, to the late Robert “Bob” Gregory and Mildred Eugene Kennedy Wheatley. Roy Lee was preceded in death by sisters, Vickie Ann Wheatley, Martha Jean Wheatley Lee and Theresa Huffines; and a brother, the Rev. Robert Carroll Wheatley.
Roy Lee was an Air Force veteran, serving our country from 1964 to 1968. He retired from Dal-Tile in 2007 after 38 years of service and was a former member of Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church and present member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary Sue Banks Wheatley; daughter Darlene Kay (Bill) Butler; son Robert “Bob” Earl (Beth) Pate; grandchildren Samantha Jo (Joe) Edge, Brandon Lee (Amber) Sapp, Mathew Bryce Pate, Ella Corinne Pate and Kayla Louise Butler; and great-grandchildren Joseph Sterling Edge and Oliver Clark Edge.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 5 p.m., and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville.
The family request all donations be made to either Hospice of Western Kentucky or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonadnsonfh.com.
