Roy Lee Wright, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born May 6, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Everett Wright and Pearl Young Wright, Roy served his country during the Vietnam conflict in the U.S. Army. He was a handyman who worked in maintenance at Owensboro Grain Co. and retired from there after 20 years. Roy’s skills in cooking, according to his granddaughter, were best exhibited in his homemade spaghetti sauce. Roy also loved watching the Cooking Network, especially “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” with Guy Fieri.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright also was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia “Millie” Wright in 2016; a brother, Cletus Wright; and a sister, Ovilina Wright.
Survivors include his son, Tony Wright and wife, Jacquie; daughter, Rosalie Wright; grandchildren, Nicholas Wright, Caleb May, and Emma May; brother, James Wright; and sister, Maxine Johnson (Wilbur), all of Owensboro.
Friends will have the opportunity to show support at a drive-through visitation Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. (Please remain in your vehicles during this event.) Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
