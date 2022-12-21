ISLAND — Roy “June” Martin Jr., 89, of Island, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Roy was a farm laborer and a U.S. Navy Veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Survivors: caregiver and best friend, Joyce Casebier.
Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roy’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Share your memories and photos of Roy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented