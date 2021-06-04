CALHOUN — Roy “Mike” Abney, 70, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. Roy Sheets Abney was born May 22, 1951, in McLean County to the late Richard Henry and Pearl Abney Carter, was married to the former Mary Carolyn Sinnett on March 20, 1989, and was better known as “Mike” to both his family and friends. Mike earlier worked at Home Folks Housing in Owensboro and was a member of Christ Gospel Church in Owensboro. He loved both fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a son, Roy Lynn Abney.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Abney; two daughters, Frances Miller and Kathy Norris, both of Sacramento; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ricky Carter of Calhoun; and a sister, Melva Morris of Calhoun.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Macedonia General Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mike’s family.
