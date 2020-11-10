HARTFORD — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Roy Richard Nannie Jr., 85, of Hartford, formerly of Madisonville, on Nov. 9, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1935, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Roy Richard and Margaret Ezell Nannie. Richard was a veteran of the 26th inf/U.S. Army where he obtained several awards for his perfect score as a marksman while serving in Wildflecken, Germany. Richard was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville and had a 40-year career with Bellsouth Telephone Company/AT&T where he was instrumental in installing the first 911 system in Paducah. He started with Bellsouth as a lineman and worked his way to upper management at his retirement. He was known for his mischievous smile, love of the lake and boating. His hobbies included restoring boats, fishing and spending time on Kentucky Lake.
Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Connie Nannie, of Owensboro; one daughter, Cydnee Cook, of Hartford; two step-sons, Bryan Hoover, of Bowling Green, and Mike Hoover, of Owensboro; one stepdaughter, Vicki Hoover Gaither, also of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Loren Adkins and her husband, Mark, of Beaver Dam, Gatlin Bevil and his wife, Alexis, of Centertown, and Spenser Cook, of Beaver Dam; two great-granddaughters, Thea Grace Adkins, and Aubree Jayne Bevil; one great-grandson, Rowan Earl Bevil; dear cousins, Sue Phelps, of Clewiston, Florida and Dennis Hart, Morton’s Gap, who he loved as a son.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to, Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main Street, Hartford, Kentucky 42347.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to all the staff at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center, for their personal care, love and compassion shown to Richard, (lovingly known as, “handsome” or “smiley”) and his family. We will be forever grateful to each one of you.
