Roy Riley, 85, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at the Heartford House. He was born in Breckenridge County Feb. 11, 1938, to the late Dennis P. and Beulah R. Soper Riley. Roy was an over-the-road truck driver until he went to work for First Class Services where he retired. He was a member of Maceo Baptist Church.
Roy was a pillar of his community. He was the man who if it was broken, he could fix it. He also enjoyed helping anyone in need and never met a stranger. When the Lord called him home, his chariot must have been broken down and needed a good mechanic to fix it.
He was preceded in death by a son, Willie H. Riley; brother, Ralph Riley; and sisters, Effie Board and Shirley Basham.
Roy is survived by his children, Rachel (Ken) Dunaway and Paul Riley; grandchildren, Ian (Kelsay) Clark and Steven (Megan) Riley; three great-grandchildren, Presley Clark, Grayson Riley, and Nate Riley; and two nieces that he loved dearly, Patty Riley Henning and Carlene Riley Kellems.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with the burial following in Kelly Cemetery in Maceo. Roy’s family will be greeting friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Heartford House.
