MADISONVILLE — Roy Thomas Agnew, 97, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, of natural causes.
Mr. Agnew was born in Central City, KY on September 14, 1925, to the late Roy F. and Rosa Mae Danks Agnew. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Louise Ray.
Mr. Agnew graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Brescia University. He was a member of Earlington First Christian Church. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, American Legion, and Patrol Craft Sailors Association. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was a Navy veteran, serving in World War II and the Korean War. In 1981, he retired from Bell South Telephone Company in Louisville. He enjoyed watching UK Basketball and football, as well as reading.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Billie) G. Agnew; two nieces, one nephew; and four step-grandsons, Joshua Gaines, Zach Gaines, Andrew Gaines, and Ashton Gaines.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
