CENTRAL CITY — Roy Wayne Loney, 78, of Central City, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Loney was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Ohio County. He was a minister and member of Luzerne General Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Kathleen Loney; and son, Keith Loney.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Jean Steele Loney and daughter, Terisa (Cary) Pentecost. He was blessed with many grandchildren, Tabitha Loney, Jordan Long, Amber Loney, and Spencer Long, and many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care, Dr. Eric Bandy, the Rev. Kerry Vincent, and the Rev. Shane Garrett. There have been so many people involved in daddy’s care in the last four years it would be impossible to name them all. Most of all, we want to thank God for the pleasure of being in the life of this wonderful man.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
