Roy Wayne Rice, 67, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, after bravely battling a brain tumor known as glioblastoma multiforme. He was born in Muhlenberg County on May 8, 1953.
He graduated from Greenville High School in 1971. He married his high school sweetheart in 1973. That same year, he began his coal mining career. He worked with Amax, Peabody and Pittsburgh/Midway coal companies until the early 1990s. He remained at P & M Coal in charge of reclamation and was the last P & M employee in Kentucky. The Hopkins County mines won a reclamation award, and Wayne was presented a framed photo years later. He worked at Ensign-Bickford Industries and enjoyed the many friends he met while there. His last public job was reading meters for K.U. He enjoyed his routes in Muhlenberg, Ohio, Hopkins and Webster counties. He always carried dog treats in his pockets. If he left the truck door open, a few of the dogs would jump in. He’d continue reading meters, then later dropping them back at their house. He was a beloved baseball coach for many years. The players meant everything to him, and it brought him so much joy.
Wayne and Judy managed Luke’s Town and Country Flea Market together for 13 years. Occasionally, Wayne could be seen in Bubba Teeth, a silly wig/hat or singing at the top of his lungs. Wayne was a saved man and loved Jesus. He was ordained as deacon at Woodland Baptist Church in 1979. He taught Sunday school for many years and especially enjoyed Wednesday night Children’s Church, where they performed several skits for the church. Wayne and Judy joined Second Baptist Church, where their families attended, and the “Hearts and Hands” Sunday School Class welcomed them as part of worship with open arms.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billye Mary Rice; his father Roy Rice Jr.; a nephew, Adam Daniel Curtis; and his father-in-law, Luke Robinson.
His most cherished accomplishment was his family. To Judy’s dismay, Wayne would tell strangers that Jenny and Stuart were his by his first marriage.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years (and according to Wayne, “about 40 years too long”), Judy Robinson Rice of Greenville; our daughter, Jenny (Dr. Kelly) Vincent of Greenville; our son, Dr. Stuart (Dr. Kristen) Rice of Greenville; grandchildren Lauren (Thad) Cartwright, Maddie (Trey) Kinison, Carver Rice and Sawyer Rice of Greenville; great-grandchildren Briggs Cartwright, Henry Cartwright and Baby Cartwright (on the way) of Greenville; loving mother-in-law, Carla Robinson of Greenville; his favorite next-door neighbors and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Luann Sparks of Greenville; nieces Jessica (Hays) Browning of Greenville, Rachel (Wes) McDonald of Newburgh, Indiana, Karen (Larry) Vincent and Danni (Shawn) McGiveney; nephew Roman Curtis of Youngsville, Louisiana; great-nephew Brady Browning; great niece Bailey Browning; sister Linda (Dan) Curtis; and aunt Joyce Robbins of Charlotte, North Carolina.
You are invited, as our family conducts a graveside celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sunday at Woodland Baptist Church, 181 S., Greenville, KY. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, our family requests to please perform a random act of kindness in memory of Wayne.
