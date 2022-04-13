CENTRAL CITY — Roy William Jones, 73, of Central City, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 12:55 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: special friend, Geneva Cornette, and sister, Carolyn Dukes.
Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Ricky and Linda Deason and Wendell Flener for helping out over the years and for being such good neighbors.
