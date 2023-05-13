Royce Colyar “Bub” McCormick Jr., 60, of Utica, entered the gates of Heaven Sunday, May 7, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong farmer, a generous friend, a loving dad and pappy, and Nancy’s world. He brought a smile to everyone’s face and if you knew him, you loved him.
Bub has been reunited with his Heavenly family, his father, Royce; his mother, Nancy; his brother, John; his best friend, David Wink, whom he loved like a brother; and all the great friends he has lost along the way.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy; favorite daughters, Hanna and Miranda; favorite son-in-law, Travis; most cherished and favorite grandchildren, Avery, Zoey, and Colyar; sisters, Ginny (Duane) Gatton and Sabrina (Steve) Coke; and multiple nieces and nephews.
At Bub’s request, there will be no services or visitation. To honor him, he wanted everyone to go to Jr.’s Market in Utica and order a Bub’s Usual Sandwich. Bub said to tell everyone, “See you later. It was fun while it lasted.”
