Royce Dale “Head” House, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born in Butler County on Aug. 27, 1942, to the late James and Rophia House. Royce enjoyed working on cars and trucks. Born deaf and mute, Royce learned valuable skills with his ability to not listen, but rather lay his hand on the engine of a car to tell you what was needing to be repaired. He also worked in various lines of construction. Royce had many friends throughout his life and spent much time learning different skills. One taught him to fly a plane while others would take him on trips. Royce loved to travel and remain busy as life allowed him.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Delphie Clark, Jessie Whittaker and Pauline Hill.
He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Troutman and Wanda Belcher; brother Essie House; one niece; and seven nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
