HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Royce W. Nation, 97, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, died Monday, September 5, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born February 17, 1925, in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Addie B. Powell Nation and A.B. Nation, and sisters, Anna (J.T., deceased) Hayden and Mary (Elmer, deceased) Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Nell Nation of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; children, Ronald Royce Nation of Denver, Colorado, Teddy Nan Box of Westcliff, Colorado, Terry Wayne Nation of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Camelia Ann Swift of Woodland, Texas; step-children, James W. Sumrall and Elizabeth Ann Lindsey, both of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; brother, George Waller (Neal) Nation, and sisters, Mildred (Prentice) Vaught and Jeanette (Houston, deceased) Mohon, all of Owensboro; and numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He graduated from the Owensboro Business College, Owensboro, with an associate degree in business administration, attended Denver University Management Development Program, and attended the Executive Business School at Colorado University. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and was assigned to the Marine Air Wing VMF 451 at the Marine Air Station in Mohave Desert, California, and he was also a 66-year member of the Monserrat Masonic Lodge, Panther.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Burial will follow. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
