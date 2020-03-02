HARDINSBURG — Ruby A. Smith, 87, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include: two daughters, Rita Faye Embry and Connie Kay Morton; and one brother, Milton Horsley Jr.
Funeral: Noon Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Kingswood, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery.
