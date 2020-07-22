CALHOUN — Ruby Atherton Fulkerson, 90, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Ruby Corene Hibdon was born November 22, 1929, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late James Robert and Cordelia Ellen Ridenour Hibdon, was married to Clarence Orbin Atherton October 11, 1947 and was later married to Walter Douglas Fulkerson March 3, 1956. Ruby was a homemaker and a long-time member of Richland Baptist Church in McLean County and most recently a member of Wiley’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Logan County. She was always a country girl at heart, a kind neighbor, an avid fisherman, and the world’s best candy maker. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her two husbands, Clarence Atherton and Doug Fulkerson; by a son, James Parvin Fulkerson; by a grandson, Sammy Thomasson; and by her siblings, William Hibdon, Charles Hibdon, Robert Hibdon, Anna Jean Tanner Green, and Martha Lloyd.
Survivors include a son, Randy Atherton (Vicki) of Owensboro; two daughters, Martha Thomasson (Melvin) of Livermore and Connie Morris (Dennis) of Shorewood, Illinois; four grandchildren, Sondra Thomasson Schwartz (Tony), Jason Atherton (Christina), Michael Morris and Olivia Morris; and five great grandchildren, Chase Carlock, Nate Carlock, Sophie Atherton, Toni Schwartz and Megan Nash.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Dan Hibdon officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Ruby’s services will be streamed live on www.mus
terfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Ruby Atherton Fulkerson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Ruby at mus
Commented