CENTRAL CITY — Ruby Brown Garst, 100, of Central City, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:20 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. Mrs. Garst was born January 8, 1922, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Garst adored her family. She loved her church and was a Sunday School teacher. She was an excellent cook, and Sunday dinner was always a priority for her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Garst, and parents, Jack and Rethel Brown.
She is survived by her children, Pat (Pete) Purcell, Dianne Fuqua, and Randall (Patsy) Garst; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bremen, with Bro. Bill Bursztynski officiating, assisted by Bro. Curtis McGehee. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
