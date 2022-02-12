If sainthood was a possibility, in the eyes of the Haynes Clan, Ruby Caroline Haynes (Vance) would be nominated for sure. She was the sixth child of Ora Lee and Cephas Isaac Vance. Caroline was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, wife, and mother, but her daughters know her favorite role in life was being a grandmother to her ten grandchildren and a great-grandmother to her 18 great-grandchildren.
Caroline and Robert G. had four daughters, Julia Ann (Bobby) Wills, Lois Michelle (Robby) Edwards, Karin Beth (Jeff) Roberts, and Erika Kathleen (Philip) Hatfield, that turned into 41 people all because they loved each other.
Caroline was a world traveler. She swam off the coast of Hawaii, held Koalas in Australia, and walked the streets of Italy. She visited the great wall of China with her sister-in-law, Charlotte Haynes, and traveled extensively in the United States. She was selfless and kind and always thought of her family first.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grant Haynes; her parents; and four siblings.
Caroline is survived by her sister, Lois Mae Erickson. She made many trips to Idaho to visit her beloved sister. She told many stories about the adventures she and Lois experienced together as children. She is survived also by two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Haynes and Bettye Smith.
Julie, Michelle, Karin, and Erika find comfort knowing their momma is in heaven and boot scoot boogieing to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, nestled on Robert G’s shoulder.
Robert G and Caroline’s life together was full of laughter and love. It is with great peace their daughters know they are together once again, picking up where they left off.
Private services will be held Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
