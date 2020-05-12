BEAVER DAM — Ruby Evelyn Shultz Hudson, 99, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Dec. 14, 1920, in Ohio County, to the late Archie Plummer and Pearl Southard Plummer. Mrs. Shultz Hudson and her husband Freeman “Shag” Shultz owned Western Auto Hardware Store in Beaver Dam from 1940 to 1990. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Freeman “Shag” Shultz; second husband, Joe Hudson; and a son-in-law, Joy Condit.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two children, Jay (Barbara) Shultz, of Beaver Dam and Joan Condit, of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Faye (John) Wells, Kaye (Glendon) Renfrow, Todd (Susan) Shultz, Jennifer (Robert) Leach and Anthony (Brandi) Condit; and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-through caravan in remembrance on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Follow the posted signs to direct you to the viewing area. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through to pay your respects. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support to Mrs. Shultz Hudson’s family.
