BEAVER DAM — Ruby Faye Butts, 70, of Beaver Dam died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Centertown to the late Bloomer Franklin and Edar Louis English. She was a homemaker and a member of Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam.
Survivors include her husband, Carol Butts, of Beaver Dam; two sons, Gary Craddock, of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Michael Craddock, of Beaver Dam; three brothers, James English, of Grandview, Illinois, Oscar English, of Havana, Illinois, and Clayton English, of Beaver Dam; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Daimon Glaskox officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
