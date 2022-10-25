Ruby J. Robertson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab in Owensboro. She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Pat and Anna Mae Hamilton. Ruby was a homemaker and a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Faith and family came first in her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Hamilton, and a sister, Agnes Howard.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eldon Robertson; three sons, Barron Robertson (Susan), Tracy Robertson, and Jason Robertson (Heather); daughter, Brenda Tudor (Kevin); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Hamilton (Ann); and two sisters, Barbara Quisenberry (Bobby), and Mary Faulkner.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented