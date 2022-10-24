Ruby J. Robertson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab in Owensboro. She was born on Sept. 23, 1939 in Daviess County to the late Pat and Anna Mae Hamilton. Ruby was a homemaker and a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Faith and family came first in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Hamilton; and a sister Agnes Howard.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eldon Robertson; three sons, Barron Robertson (Susan), Tracy Robertson, and Jason Robertson (Heather); daughter, Brenda Tudor (Kevin); 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Hamilton (Ann); and two sisters, Barbara Quisenberry (Bobby), and Mary Faulkner.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
