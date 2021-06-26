Ruby Jackson, 81, of Owensboro, took her last breath on Earth at her home at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, and her first breath in heaven at 7:46 p.m. She was born July 1, 1939, to the late William Knight and Elizabeth Nix Knight. She was a member of New Life Church and worked at the Executive Inn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Sidney W. Jackson, on Feb. 4, 2011; two sons, Freeman W. Jackson and Tommy Jackson; a brother, Eugene Knight; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Jackson.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, William Bruce and Patricia Jackson of Owensboro; three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Rusty Morris of Washington, Indiana, Elizabeth and Bruce Lewis of Owensboro and Rebecca and Daniel Tonini of Blue Springs, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Connie Jackson; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters Addie Belous of Masonville and Loretta Hawkins of Hartford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at New Life Church.
