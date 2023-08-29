Leaving the comfort of her family farm outside Deanefield and in the attendance of her steadfast family, the soul spirit of Ruby Jean Nabours Russell took flight to her Heavenly home to sit at the feet of our Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Ruby Jean was born to goodly parents Leonard D. Nabours and Clara Mae Shown Nabours of Fordsville July 9, 1931.
Ruby Jean was reared with her sisters, Gwennell Nabours Bock and Betty Jo Nabours Huff, both now deceased, in Fordsville, where they enjoyed attending the Fordsville Methodist Church, their adventures of childhood in the woodlands and creeks of their home place, and visiting their Nabours relatives of Olaton and Shown relatives of Fordsville and Beda Community. Through her high school years, Ruby Jean enjoyed working at Bob Jones’s Restaurant in downtown Fordsville. After 12 years in attendance at Fordsville School, she graduated from Fordsville High School in May of 1949. She was one of the first attendees, and a regular thereafter, of the Fordsville High School alumni banquet over a 72 years span.
In Ruby Jean’s junior year of high school, a church friend, Buda Davison Patton, and her husband, William “Lewis” Patton, set Ruby up on a blind date with Ralph Russell, a childhood friend and neighbor of Lewis Patton. Ralph was a returned WWII Army veteran and was ready to settle down. He fell head over heels in love with this pretty little redhead who had strong work ethics and a good head on her shoulders. After a year of courtship, they married March 12, 1949, with the Rev. Joe Travis officiating and Lewis and Buda Davison Patton standing up with them. The year of Ralph’s death in 2015 marked 66 years of marriage for the couple.
The couple worked together to manage their farming business and raise their children to adulthood. They cared for their aging parents until their deaths over a 20-year span. Through the years of homemaking and child rearing, Ruby served as a homeroom mother and Future Homemakers of America (FHA) Chapter Mother. She and Ralph attended FHA and Future Farmers of America banquets to support their daughters and sons and their chapter advisers, as well as honors programs and school events important to their children’s success.
Through the years, the couple had four children, Judy Elaine Russell, Darlene Russell Gibson, Ralph Franklin “Frankie” Russell, and John Daniel Russell. To this clan, Darlene married the delightful, hard-working Melvin “Pat” Gibson, who became a “third son” to Ruby Jean and Ralph. The couple made their home on the old Russell home place in the Ralph Settlement of Ohio County. With Pat, his son Stephen Patrick “Steve” Gibson came into the fold as a step-grandson. He grew up and found the love of his life, Tiffany Lovett Gibson, to share his life. They added two step-great-grandsons to the Russell family, Turner Patrick Gibson and Grant Lovett Gibson. In 1981, Darlene and Pat gave the Russells a precious granddaughter, Jaime LaShawn Gibson, who birthed three awesome great-grandbabies, Addison Combs, Spencer Combs, and Benjamin Forsythe. The Russell family had grown by leaps and bounds which added joy to the lives of Ruby and Ralph.
While attending and working at Western Kentucky University, John Daniel Russell met Karen Clark Russell, a native of Breckinridge County, and added her to the Russell clan. They live in Bowling Green.
An expert craftsman, Ralph Franklin “Frankie” Russell worked on the home place doing auto body repair until disability and retirement; he lives in Owensboro.
As a WKU graduate, Judy Elaine Russell is a retired educator and state Department of Education curriculum writer, and is enjoying retirement serving in professional organizations like the WKU-FACS Alumni Chapter and Beta Delta Alumni Chapter of Phi Upsilon Omicron. She is a family historian and genealogist enthusiast. She resides in Sulphur Springs of Dundee.
Over the past year, Martha Kay Carmon Ralph became Momma Ruby’s caregiver. Momma was reticent to have anyone come into her home, much less “babysit her,” but it didn’t take long for Martha Kay to become Ruby’s third daughter; Ruby loved her like her own. Ruby and the family are so thankful for Martha Kay’s loving spirit and her phenomenal care of Momma. She will be our sister forever.
Darlene and Judy so appreciated the services of Ohio County Hospice. Meghan R.N. was phenomenal in explaining that the goal of hospice is to provide comfort for the loved ones in their last days, allowing them to rest with ease in breathing and little to no pain. She was always there to assist and guide and direct us. Ruby was able to communicate with her family until her last day. She died peacefully and with dignity. Eternal thanks to Meghan as well as Shelly, Toni, and Marianne, also hospice nurses, who are all angels of love and mercy.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with the Rev. Brian Hedges officiating. Ruby Jean will be interred in Ralph Cemetery in the Ralph Settlement of Ohio County alongside her devoted husband. Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance and sympathy can take the form of donations to Ohio County Hospice, 107 Gillespie St., Hartford, KY 42347 or Ralph Cemetery, 62 Rock Creek Lane, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
