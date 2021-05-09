FORDSVILLE — Ruby Joyce Winchester, 81, of Fordsville, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Fordsville Nursing & Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oda and Ruby Kirk; a son, James Winchester; and brothers Larry Kirk and Jerry Kirk.
Survivors include a son, George (Kim) Winchester Jr. of Mason City, Iowa; a daughter, Teresa Winchester of Beulah, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
