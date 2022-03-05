SEBREE — Ruby L. Russell, 89, of Sebree, passed away on March 2, 2022. She was born November 24, 1932, to the late Edgar C. and Alta Ray Brown Peercy. Ruby was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed gardening and canning.
Along with her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Earl R. Russell; her sister; and her brother.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Frederick, Darrell (Linda) Russell, and Mike (Shelia) Russell; grandchildren, Steven, Jason, Amy, Joshua, and Mikayla; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.
Service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
