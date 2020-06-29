HAWESVILLE — Ruby Lee Morris Pulliam, 89, of Hawesville, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Oakwood Health Campus.
She was born in Daviess County on Nov. 5, 1930, to the late Audrey Mae and Bernard Morris. Ruby was a retired beautician, she enjoyed quilting, crafts, traveling, antiquing, and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse P. Pulliam and Raymond Pulliam; a sister, Winford Morris; brothers, Denford Morris, Clinford “Shorty” Morris, Maxie Bernard Morris; brother-in law, Paul Justice; and a sister-in-law, Louise Morris.
Survivors include her children, Bernard “Buddy” (Linda) Pulliam, David Keith “Coalbucket” (Carolyn) Pulliam, step-son, Jerry (Cindy) Pulliam; six grandchildren, Traci (Ricki) Sanders, Chris (Vicki Pulliam, Eric (Briana) Pulliam, Nicole (Kelly) Duncan, Melissa O’Taell, and Nancy Gallia, 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Violet Mae Morris Justice; sister-in-law, Eulene Morris and Jean Pulliam; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. Burial in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville has been entrusted with care. Memorials can be made in memory of Ruby in the form of flowers to the family or by making donations to Blackford Baptist Church Building Fund.
