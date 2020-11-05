LEXINGTON — Ruby M. Blakeman, 98, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Ruby was born Nov. 19, 1921, in Hancock County to the late William Wade and Mary Ann (Lamar) Moore. Ruby wed Jim Blakeman on June 17, 1950, and together, they celebrated 70 years of marriage. She was a loyal and active member of Lafayette Church of the Nazarene for nearly 50 years. Ruby and her husband traveled extensively, living overseas in Japan for seven years. Ruby was a devoted homemaker, enjoying cooking, sewing, flower arranging, gardening and canning.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Claribel (Leroy) Bivins; her brother and sister-in-law Robert (Alta) Moore; and her brother-in-law, George Holland.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jim; five children, Linda (Phillip) Greene, Stephen (Audrey) Blakeman, David Blakeman, Paul (Jana Womack) Blakeman and Janice Pinheiro; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Martine Holland.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time at noon Friday at Milward — Man O’War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, KY, 40515 with the Rev. David W. Dorn and the Rev. Jared K. Henry presiding over services. Interment in Camp Nelson National Cemetery will follow at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Standard health & safety guidelines will be followed.
In honor of her legacy and in lieu of flowers, Ruby’s family would like memorial contributions directed to Lafayette Church of the Nazarene’s Thanksgiving Missions Offering, 420 Picadome Park, Lexington, KY 40503 or online via https://twomites.com/app/contribution.
To share a remembrance of Ruby or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com.
