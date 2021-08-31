Ruby Mae Boling Hedges, 71, of Owensboro, formerly of Cloverport, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Oakwood Health Campus at Tell City.
She was born July 20, 1950, in Cloverport to Clayton Boling and the late Virginia Elizabeth Hurst Boling. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. During her lifetime she worked as a nurse for Dr. Sayed and enjoyed being an LPN and to reach her goal she attended Kentucky Technical School.
Ruby loved UK Basketball, was an avid NASCAR fan, especially rooting for Dale Earnhardt, dachshunds’ dogs, hummingbirds, camping at Kentucky Lake, embroidering, and making quilts for her babies. Although these are some of the things she enjoyed and even loved, her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory but celebrating the life that she lived is her father, Clayton Boling; daughters, Kandie (Chris) McDaniel, Leslie Simmons, Julie (Jeff) Smith; sisters, Gail Boling, Patricia (Chris) Johnson; brothers, Kenneth (Sandy) Boling, Marty (Joyce) Boling; grandchildren, Jarron McDaniel, Misionary Burroughs, Alexandra (Juan) Flores, Marley Simon, Kaylee Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Hendrix Burroughs, Emma Rogers, Benjamin Flores and Kamden McDaniel.
A celebration of Ruby Hedges life will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Cloverport Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with the expenses.
