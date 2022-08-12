BELTON — Ruby Mae Smith, 85, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Illinois. She was a homemaker and a member of Paradise Church in Greenville.
Survivors: daughter, Kathy (Mike) Mallory, and son, Bill (Angela) Smith.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Smith-Yonts-Nourse Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented