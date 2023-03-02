BREMEN — Ruby Mae Tarrance, 101, of Bremen, died Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at 1:35 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville. Mrs. Tarrance was born Dec. 12, 1921, in Horse Branch. She was a homemaker and member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was an avid writer. She wrote two books, “Curse of Sawmill Holler” and “Roads End”, and she also wrote several Christian articles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Dollie Duncan; husband, Carmel Eden Tarrance; daughter, Carmel Joan Tarrance; daughter-in-law, Judy Tarrance; grandson, Scooter Tarrance; sister, Ollie Ray Young; and one brother.
She is survived by her son, Steve Tarrance; grandchildren, Retina (Mike) DePriest and Jonathan (Melissa) Tarrance; great-grandchildren, Tasha DePriest, Jonielle DePriest, Todd Tarrance, and Jon Eden Tarrance; and niece, Sue Carrol Harris.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Marc Bell officiating, assisted by Rev. Gary Whitworth. Burial will be in McGrady Creek Cemetery in Grayson County. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
