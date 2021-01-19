MOORMAN — Ruby Neal, 95, of Moorman, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Neal was born July 27, 1925, in Muhlenberg County. She was retired from General Electric, and was a homemaker. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Neal; son, Harry L. Neal; daughter, Sally France; son-in-law, George W. France; great-grandson, Joshua Oliver; father, Nonnie Geary; mother, Jennie Geary; sisters, Faye Booth, Naomi Geary, Eva Holmes, Wilma James, and Mable Lane; and brother, Gene Geary.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Glynn (Eilene) Neal I, of Owensboro, and James Darrell (Dee Ann) Neal I, of Bossier City, Lousiana; brother, Jimmy Geary, of Kankakee, Illinois; grandchildren, Cynthia France (Allen) Ludwig, Laura France (Phil) Clark, Glynn (Lisa) Neal II, James (Ruth) Neal II, Chris (Christy) Neal, Darin (Ashley) Neal, Eve (Robbie) Harder, and Ricky Davis; great-grandchildren, Gavin (Beth) Noffsinger, Shanna Davis, Cassidy (Jacob) Rae, Logan (Erika) Neal, Alex Neal, Dalton Neal, Taylor (Jamie) Drennan, James Neal III, Megan Neal, Taylor Neal, Katie Neal, Tyler Claypool, Maurah Basham, Darin Neal II, Jacob Neal, Bethany (Tristan) Winans, Zachary Neal, Slade Neal, and Edward Harder; and great-great-grandchildren, Elaina Broyles, Corrine Noffsinger, Louna Ray, Rickert Winans, Harper Rae, Charlie Rae, and Holden Rae.
Funeral services are private, with the Rev. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited based upon current guidelines.
