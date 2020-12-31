GREENVILLE — Ruby Nell Hardison, 82, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Russellville. She was born in Todd County on April 10, 1938, the daughter of Ernest Sears and Criller Gates Sears. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville, and she was a school bus driver for Todd County Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Freeman McIntosh; and a sister, Velva Pruitt.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Paul Randolph Hardison of Greenville; two sons, Darryl (Gail) McIntosh of Greenville and Jeff (Christy) McIntosh of Greenville; four grandchildren, Missy, Doug, Tom and Brandon; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two step-sons; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Joines Chapel Cemetery in Clifty, conducted by the Rev. Bob Thurman. Visitation will be private.
All participants will be required to wear masks and keep social distances.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
