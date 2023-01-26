BEAVER DAM — Ruby Nell Kuykendall, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Beechmont to the late James Anderson and Nellie Whitney Anderson. Mrs. Kuykendall retired from Ohio County Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse and was a member of Pathway Missionary Baptist Church. She also enjoyed quilting, collecting antiques, and working puzzles.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Kuykendall, Jan. 4, 2012, and her brother, Billy Anderson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Gerald David (Andrea) Kuykendall of Greendale, Wisconsin and Philip Alan (Wilma) Kuykendall of Lexington; one daughter, Becky (Andrew) Miller of Gwinn, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Michael (Cid) Kuykendall, Jonathon (Lynn) Kuykendall, Jesse (Molly) Kuykendall, Rachel (Collin) Farmer, Heather (Steve) Durr, Melanie (Jeffery) Olson, and Erin (Justin) Chase; eight great-grandchildren, Isabella Kuykendall, Jaxon Kuykendall, Cole Kuykendall, Wendy Kuykendall, Millie Olsen, Alyssa Olsen, Riley Durr, and Amelia Chase; one brother, Jimmy (Ruby) Anderson of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Edna Lee McKinney of Greenville; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Donnie Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Kuykendall’s family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Conquer Cancer, P.O. Box 1925, Merrifield, VA 22116-9649.
