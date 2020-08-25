BREMEN — Ruby Nell Rickard, 76, of Bremen, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 1:05 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Rickard was born March 22, 1944, in Muhlenberg County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Darrell Stewart; son, James Darrin Stewart; and granddaughter, Ciara Dawn Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (John) Revelett, of Henderson; sons, Jamie (Marilyn) Stewart and Michael Stewart, both of Bremen; long-time companion, Franklin Cooper; grandchildren, Jake Stewart, Logan Stewart, Ashley Revelett, Jared Revelett, and Adam Revelett; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial in Gish Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
