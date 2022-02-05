CENTERTOWN — Ruby Parson Daugherty, 74, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born in Portageville, Missouri on November 21, 1947, the daughter of the late Frederick G. and Thelma A. Parson Barrett.
Ruby was a member of Central Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker. She loved her children and loved playing with her grandchildren, who she loved so much. She also enjoyed traveling and seeing new things.
Survivors include her husband Charles Daugherty; sons, Kevin and Amanda Bradley, Jeremy and Sheila Bradley, Freddie Bradley, Christopher and Savannah Bradley, James and Marketa Janson, Adam and Chinwe Daugherty, and Chris Daugherty; daughters, Ronda and Joseph Harrison, Stacy and Jason Shepherd, and Sarah and Roy Hedrick; 29 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers, Freddie and Larry Parson; and sisters, Carolyn Daugherty and Joanie Lamb.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Bruce Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Daugherty Family Cemetery near Centertown. Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
