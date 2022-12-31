Ruby Rone Hill Burris, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Little Bend to the late Aubrey Rone Sr. and Muriel Kennedy Rone. Ruby retired from General Electric Company after 41 years and was a member of Greater Vision Church. She loved bowling and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elsworth Hill; second husband, Leslie Vincent Burris, Jr.; and siblings, Louise Burris, Ella Sutherard, Aubrey Guy Rone Jr., Floyd Rone, Kenneth Rone, David Rone, and Glen Rone.
She is survived by her daughter, Nora Hill Ingram; son, Richard Hill; stepson, Leslie Burris; two step-grandchildren, Nathan Burris and Contessa Bishop; four step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
