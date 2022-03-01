Rudy W. Crabtree, 72 of Owensboro, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born October 20th, 1949 to Lewis W. & Mollie Crabtree.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David F. Crabtree; a daughter, Mollie Jane Crabtree; and a half-brother, Spencer Crabtree.
Left to mourn him are his wife of 54 years Sandra Crabtree; sons, Lewis Wayne Crabtree of Owensboro, Donne Ray (Karen) Hagan of Philpot; daughters, Stephanie (Charles) Greathouse of Owensboro, Belinda (Tory) Todd of Calhoun, and Sierra Forsythe Hagan of Owensboro; brother, Roger (Linda) Crabtree; half-brother, Eugene Crabtree of Hawesville; sister, Melinda (Wayne) Norris of Reynolds Station; grandsons, Isaac Crabtree of Owensboro, Matthew (Bethany) Todd of Livermore, and Rudy Hagan of Lexington; granddaughters, Leigh Ann (Josh) Layson of Morganfield and April Hagan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Adam, Kathleen, and Evelyn Layson of Morganfield and Gavin Todd of Livermore; several nieces and nephews; a special niece, Lisa Greathouse; and his dog, Luna.
No services will be held. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented