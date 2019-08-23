Rumi Adele Green, infant daughter of Savannah Blake and Jermaine Green, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rumi was preceded in death by her grandmother, Angela Green.
She is survived by her siblings, Desiree Degroot, Sydney McCurry (Nick), Brent Willis, Brendan Green, Jay'Dan Green, Keyara Millay, Alexander Bittel, Kayleah Bittel, Kariann Bittel, Kristi Bittel and Zuriya Green; her grandparents, Joseph Blake and Shannon Burk; her uncles, Christopher Green, Andre Green (Joseph Hardesty), Billy Blake and James Blake; an aunt, Samantha Green; and many extended family members.
The service for Rumi will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Condolences may be left for the family of Rumi Adele Green at www.glenncares.com.
