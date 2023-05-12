Russ Page, Jr., 92, of Owensboro, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home. He owned and operated Russ Page Portraits and a member of Third Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Wren Page; son, Wes Page (Kim); daughter, Cyndi Crall (Brian); sister, Mae Dahlke; and brother, Joe Page.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Maple Grove Cemetery, Russellville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to caregiver, Vicki Newton, and the folks at Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
