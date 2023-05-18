Russel Lee Beasley, 91, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He retired from Commonwealth Aluminum and was a preacher, having been ordained into the ministry in 1977. He was a member of Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church.
Russel was preceded in death by his parents, Beckham and Edna Beasley; his grandparents, Leslie and Palestine Lindsey, who raised him after his parents’ deaths; and sisters, Ruthie Crowel and Izeta Arnold.
He is survived by his wife, Ima Jean Beasley of Fordsville; daughters, Robin (Larry) Rearden of San Pierre, Indiana, Debra (David) McManaway of North Judson, Indiana, and Tammy (Dane) Calloway and Kristie (Steve) Thren, both of Fordsville; grandchildren, Larry Rearden, Jr., Aaron Rearden, Shannon Hoekman, Amber Taulbee, David Lee McManaway, Ed Calloway, III, Adam Calloway, Seth Calloway, Ranson Thren, Ethan Thren, Bethany Thren, Breanna Ray, and Karissa Thren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church in Fordsville with the burial in Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at geaycares.com.
