Russell Bryon “Rusty” Root, 59, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born September 22, 1962, in Owensboro, KY to Dorothy Bilbro Root and the late Clifford A. Root, Jr. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Jo Root, and Noel and Sue Bilbro.
He was the most beloved son who was dedicated to helping his mother. He loved his family and friends. Russell worked as a self-employed home repairman until his illness. He attended Madisonville Community College. He loved everything about the outdoors, such as hunting, fishing, and wildlife.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Bilbro Root, of Eddyville, KY.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, 306 W. Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented