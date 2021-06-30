JACKSON, Tenn. — Russell Dewayne Cupples, 60, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital.
He was born Jan. 28, 1961, in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of the late William “Bill” and Jackie Sue Cupples Taylor. He served two years in Kentucky National Guard in Owensboro. He worked as a commercial construction painter during his working career. He worked for Ornamental Iron in Jackson for the last several years. He loved off-roading in four-wheel drive trucks, four-wheelers and also boating. He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Michelle Taylor, Patricia Cupples and Cheletta Taylor.
Mr. Cupples is survived by a son, Christopher Cupples of Owensboro; a daughter, Jennifer Cupples Frasure and husband David of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Shaolin Dru Cupples, Caleb Michael, Bioncee Denali Haynes, Orion Dawn Haynes, Mkai Dane Raley, Kharis Denis, Luke May, Lennon James Cupples and Laurel Ann Cupples; two great-grandchildren, Kayzleigh Alianna Over-Ramirez and baby girl Cupples Young; two brothers, Tommy Cupples of Jackson, Tennessee, and Keith Taylor and wife Lisa of Owensboro; a sister, Janet Stout and husband Jimmy of Henderson, Tennessee; and stepmother Louise King Taylor of Henderson, Tennessee. He is also survived by a longtime companion, Judy Whitt.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Shackelford Funeral Directors — Crook Avenue in Henderson, Tennessee, with Bro. Anthony Rowland officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
