Russell F. Adams, 91, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born the youngest of six children on July 25, 1929, in Hawesville. “Russ” was a skilled mechanic and woodworker. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, later working for 35 years at W.R. Grace before retiring. He was a decorated fisherman and avid outdoorsman, spending his happiest days on the water or in the woods. He spent his later years playing the harmonica and guitar, cheering for UK and caring for his treasured pets. Russ was a devoted husband, caring father, proud grandparent and full of helpful advice that he loved to share with anybody who would listen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lena; his older brothers, Robert and Edward; his older sisters, Colleen and Irene; and his beloved wife of 62 years, Catherine. He is survived by his sister, Murlene Tarrant; his two daughters, Judy Quinn and Roxie Sommerville, both of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Chad Benefield (Kevin) of Owensboro, Kaci Quinn of Fort Branch, Indiana, Misti Jecker (Jeff) of Floyd Knobs, Indiana, Shea Sommerville (Jen) of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Tia Cardwell (Scotty) of Morgantown; five great-grandchildren, Skylor Crowe, Taylor Suhrheinrich, Jacob Quinn, Lennox Cardwell and Baby Sommerville; three great-great-grandchildren, Keegan Crowe, Caiden Hite and Winston Suhrheinrich; his special nephew, Ronnie Adams; brother-in-law EJ (Shirley); and his special lady friend, Mary Cook.
The family would like to give a special thanks to nurses Tina, Christen, Jennifer and Brandi, and to his helpful, amazing neighbors who were always there to take care of him, for the impact they had on Russell’s life.
Public visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home Sunday. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Adams shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like friends to make a donation in Russell’s name to the ASPCA by calling 800-628-0028 or by visiting aspca.org; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by calling 800-478-5833, visiting stjude.org or by mailing to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
